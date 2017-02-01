Mulroy College, Milford are All-Ireland champions after they clinched the FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Girls National Cup title with victory over St Peter’s CS, Passage West in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.



Mulroy College, Milford . . 2

St. Peter’s CS, Passage West . . . 1

(after extra time)

Caoimhe Walsh scored both goals - the winner coming in extra time - to give Mulroy a famous win.

It’s their first time to win the All Ireland title since 2014.

And it makes up for the disappointment of losing the last two All Ireland finals against the same opposition.

The final was played at Home Farm’s Whitehall grounds in Dublin. Mulroy enjoyed a lively start with Kellyann Buchanan getting into a good position only to shoot narrowly wide.

Buchanan was also involved in a move a short time later which ended with her cross being headed against the woodwork by Leah Duggan.

The Cork girls had their chances too in an entertaining first half with Winnie Parata going closest with a shot that went just over Clare Friel’s crossbar.

St. Peter’s grabbed the lead shortly after half-time when Danielle Burke’s inviting ball into the area ended up in the back of the net.

The Donegal school rallied and following the introduction of Claudia Ward and then Aisling McBride, their pressure paid off when they drew level.

Caoimhe Walsh, who had another fine game for Mulroy, found the net on 72 minutes, much to the delight of the big visiting support up from Donegal.

Her winner came seven minutes into the first period of extra time. Buchanan went on a brilliant run down the wing and her cross was turned home by Walsh.