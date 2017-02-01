Todd the hero as Carndonagh CS clinch Ulster Schools title

Carndonagh Community School retained the FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Ulster Cup title on Wednesday following a narrow win over St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny.



Carndonagh CS . . . 1

St. Eunan’s College . . . 0

The game, played at Aileach FC, proved a close affair with the winning goal coming with just seven minutes remaining.

Sam Todd, who plays with Derry City, was the hero for Carndonagh with the winning strike.

It was tough luck on St. Eunan’s College who played well in this final and created a number of good chances to take the lead.

Three times they had players through in one-one-one situations with Michael Gallagher and Dylan McCroary both going close.

As the second half wore on, the Letterkenny school went close again following a well worked free kick but Shane Doherty’s effort lacked enough power to trouble the Carndonagh keeper.

Carndonagh had their chances too. Dara Deery was almost in for the opener but he was denied by a brilliant tackle from Evan McCroary.

In the second half, Cathal Farren saw his goalbound effort well saved by Matthew Gallagher.

In the end however, St. Eunan’s paid the price for too many missed chances when the Inishowen side pounced for the winning goal. Todd was perfectly placed on the edge of the area after a Carndonagh cross wasn’t properly dealt with and he shot home.

It means Carndonagh CS, last year’s All Ireland champions, now progress to the All Ireland semi-final.

St. Eunan’s College: Matthew Gallagher, Eoin Kelly, Darragh Ellison, Shane Blaney, Evan McCroary, Conor O’Reilly, Conor O’Donnell, Michael Gallagher, Dylan McCroary, Shane Doherty, Jordan Ryan. Subs: Sean Curran for Kelly, Ryan O’Donnell for Ryan.

Carndonagh CS: Daniel Houghton, James McKinney, Lee McLaughlin, Sam Todd, Tiernan Devine, Evan Tweed, Ciaran Farren, Mikey Friel, Cathal Farren, Fionn McClure, Dara Deery. Subs used: Oisin Hession, Jack Doherty.

Referee: Vincent McLaughlin.