Fanad steal narrow win to stay top



Gweedore Celtic came out on top in their local derby clash with Gweedore United in the Donegal Youth League on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the leaders Fanad United won again, defeating Drumkeen United 1-0 at St. Patrick's Park.

Milford United and Letterkenny Rovers shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

BIG DERBY WIN FOR CELTIC

Gweedore United . . . 1 Gweedore Celtic . . . 7

Gweedore Celtic claimed all three points in this derby with a convincing win against an understrength United side. Celtic led 3-0 at the break with goals from Liam Wigging and a brace from Michael Roarty.

The away side added further goals in the second half from Liam McFadden, two from Kyron Glennon and a third on the day from Michael Roarty.

The home side got a consolation goal from Neil Kelly late on.

Liam McFadden and Conor Duggan played well for Celtic while Paddy McGinley and Conor McMahon were best for the hosts.

Referee: Joe McHugh

LATE GOAL EARNS MILFORD A POINT

Milford United. . . 2

Letterkenny Rovers . . . 2

Milford United and Letterkenny Rovers played out an entertaining 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon at Moyle View Park, Milford.

Rovers at one stage were 2-0 up but United battled back for a share of the points.

Rovers took the lead early on through Brandon Manues. The visitors missed a penalty through their captain Eoghan Kelly but he redeemed himself shortly after the restart with a fine strike to give Rovers a 2 goal advantage.

Milford got a lifeline midway through the second half from Jonah Serrinha, and with minutes remaining Ryan Flood scored to earn his side a well deserved point.

Best for Milford were Jonah Serrinah and John Pond with Brandon Manues and Alan Stephenson the pick of Rovers players.

MILFORD UTD: John Pond, Kieran Connor, Stephen Bryant, Ryan Flood,Kieran Black, Niall Trearty, Jonah Serrinah, Conor Coll, Darragh Greene, Ryan Toye, Rory O'Donnell. Subs: Shane Bryant, Odhran Crossan, Paddy Tobin, Luke Serrinah.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Eoghan Jordan, Conor Lynch, Ruairi Dennehy, Alan Stephenson, James Tourish, Sean Curran, Brandon Manues, Eoghan Kelly, Codey Brogan, Ryan O'Donnell, Rhys Duncan. Subs: Tarlaith O'Boyle, Gabriel Adouaka, Clinton Illepeju, Calvin O'Brien, Daire Morrison, Conor McKinney, Ciaran Daffan.

REFEREE: Barry Hunter.

UNBEATEN RUN CONTINUES

Drumkeen United . . . 0

Fanad United . . . 1

Fanad United's unbeaten league run continued at St Patricks Park after a narrow 1-0 win over last season's league winners Drumkeen United.

The only goal of the game came from full back Paul Bradley. Both sides were evenly matched throughout this encounter but Bradley's strike was enough to maintain their great league campaign.

With their closest rivals Keadue Rovers not playing until tonight (Monday), Niall Doherty's troops are 3 points ahead with a game also in hand over the Rosses men.

DRUMKEEN UTD: Jason Doherty, John Black, Anthony Bruton, Jerome Duffy, Eoghan Kennedy, Dylan McNamee, DJ Kelly, Tim Callaghan, Kenan Gibson, Michael Gutrie, Keelan Kelly. Sub: Conor Patton

FANAD UTD: Dane Dunworth, Paul Bradley, James Kerr, Ryan Taylor, Peter Curran, Jamie McKinnley, Darren McElwaine, Sean Little, John Heraghty, Brad Patterson, Ronan Gallagher. Subs: Bernard McGettigan, Gerard McAteer, Ciaran Coyle.

REFEREE: Mick Lagan.

Fixtures

Monday, January 30th - 7.30pm

Bonagee United v Keadue Rovers

Saturday, February 4th - 2pm

Gweedore Celtic v Fanad United

Milford United v Gweedore United

Drumkeen United v Letterkenny Rovers