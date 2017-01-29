DONEGAL LEAGUE
Pajo's winner sends Drumoghill FC back top in Premier Division
Ballybofey United win the big game in CT Ball Division
Action from Sunday's Division meeting of Cappry Rovers and Keadue Rovers at Cappry Park.
Pajo Rafferty scored the winning goal which sent Drumoghill FC back to the top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division on Sunday.
The reigning champions won 1-0 at Castlefinn Celtic and in the process moved ahead of leaders Glenea United who were held 2-2 at Milford United.
In Division One, the top three sides all won - so there's no change at the top with Cappry Rovers leading the way. They scored a narrow 1-0 win over Keadue Rovers on Sunday.
And Ballybofey United look to be on their way to title success after they came out on top at Lifford Celtic today. In the meeting of the top two, leaders Ballybofey won 2-0.
Here's a round up of all the weekend results and the fixtures for next weekend.
RESULTS
Saturday 28th January 2017
Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Arranmore United 1v 0 Orchard F.C.
Saturday Reserve Division
Donegal Town Reserves 2 v 1 Glenea United Reserves
St. Catherines Reserves 5 v 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Milford United Reserves 0 v 4 Castlefin Celtic Reserves
Glenree United Reserves 4 v 3 Erne Wanderers Reserves
Sunday 29th January 2017
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Rathmullan Celtic 3 v 3 Kildrum Tigers
Castlefin Celtic 0 v 1 Drumoghill F.C.
Milford United 2 v 2 Glenea United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 v 2 Lagan Harps
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Gweedore United 1 v 3 Glenree United
Raphoe Town 1 v 0 Erne Wanderers
Gweedore Celtic 3 v 1 Bonagee United
Cappry Rovers 1 v 0 Keadue Rovers
Donegal Town 6 v 0 Deele Harps
CT Ball Division Two
Cranford United 3 v 4 Drumkeen United
Lifford Celtic 0 v 2 Ballybofey United
Whitestrand United 1 v 2 Dunkineely Celtic
FIXTURES
Saturday 4th February 2017 K.O. 2 p.m. (Unless Stated)
Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Drumbar F.C. v Arranmore United(K.O. 1 p.m.)
Strand Rovers v Dunlewey Celtic
Orchard F.C. v Fintown Harps AFC
Saturday Reserve Division
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves
Donegal Town Reserves v Keadue Rovers Reserves
St. Catherines Reserves v Erne Wanderers Reserves
Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Castlefin Celtic Reserves
Glenree United Reserves v Milford United Reserves
Sunday 5th February 2017 K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
St. Catherines v Drumoghill F.C.
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Milford United
Kildrum Tigers v Glenea United
Castlefin Celtic v Rathmullan Celtic
Lagan Harps v Convoy Arsenal
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Glenree United v Erne Wanderers
Bonagee United v Gweedore United
Raphoe Town v Keadue Rovers
Gweedore Celtic v Donegal Town
Cappry Rovers v Deele Harps
CT Ball Division Two
Letterbarrow Celtic v Curragh Athletic
Drumkeen United v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Ballybofey United v Whitestrand United
Copany Rovers v Cranford United
Dunkineely Celtic v Lifford Celtic
