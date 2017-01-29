Pajo's winner sends Drumoghill FC back top in Premier Division

Pajo Rafferty scored the winning goal which sent Drumoghill FC back to the top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division on Sunday.

The reigning champions won 1-0 at Castlefinn Celtic and in the process moved ahead of leaders Glenea United who were held 2-2 at Milford United.

In Division One, the top three sides all won - so there's no change at the top with Cappry Rovers leading the way. They scored a narrow 1-0 win over Keadue Rovers on Sunday.

And Ballybofey United look to be on their way to title success after they came out on top at Lifford Celtic today. In the meeting of the top two, leaders Ballybofey won 2-0.

Here's a round up of all the weekend results and the fixtures for next weekend.



RESULTS

Saturday 28th January 2017

Glencar Inn Saturday Division

Arranmore United 1v 0 Orchard F.C.

Saturday Reserve Division

Donegal Town Reserves 2 v 1 Glenea United Reserves

St. Catherines Reserves 5 v 0 Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves

Milford United Reserves 0 v 4 Castlefin Celtic Reserves

Glenree United Reserves 4 v 3 Erne Wanderers Reserves

Sunday 29th January 2017



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Rathmullan Celtic 3 v 3 Kildrum Tigers

Castlefin Celtic 0 v 1 Drumoghill F.C.

Milford United 2 v 2 Glenea United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 v 2 Lagan Harps



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Gweedore United 1 v 3 Glenree United

Raphoe Town 1 v 0 Erne Wanderers

Gweedore Celtic 3 v 1 Bonagee United

Cappry Rovers 1 v 0 Keadue Rovers

Donegal Town 6 v 0 Deele Harps



CT Ball Division Two

Cranford United 3 v 4 Drumkeen United

Lifford Celtic 0 v 2 Ballybofey United

Whitestrand United 1 v 2 Dunkineely Celtic



FIXTURES

Saturday 4th February 2017 K.O. 2 p.m. (Unless Stated)

Glencar Inn Saturday Division

Drumbar F.C. v Arranmore United(K.O. 1 p.m.)

Strand Rovers v Dunlewey Celtic

Orchard F.C. v Fintown Harps AFC

Saturday Reserve Division

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves v Cappry Rovers Reserves

Donegal Town Reserves v Keadue Rovers Reserves

St. Catherines Reserves v Erne Wanderers Reserves

Drumoghill F.C. Reserves v Castlefin Celtic Reserves

Glenree United Reserves v Milford United Reserves

Sunday 5th February 2017 K.O. 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

St. Catherines v Drumoghill F.C.

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Milford United

Kildrum Tigers v Glenea United

Castlefin Celtic v Rathmullan Celtic

Lagan Harps v Convoy Arsenal



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Glenree United v Erne Wanderers

Bonagee United v Gweedore United

Raphoe Town v Keadue Rovers

Gweedore Celtic v Donegal Town

Cappry Rovers v Deele Harps



CT Ball Division Two

Letterbarrow Celtic v Curragh Athletic

Drumkeen United v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Ballybofey United v Whitestrand United

Copany Rovers v Cranford United

Dunkineely Celtic v Lifford Celtic