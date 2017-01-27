DONEGAL LEAGUE PREVIEW
Top of the table meeting in the CT Ball Division
Lifford Celtic with chance to go top
Action from last Sunday's CT Ball Division Two meeting of Drumkeen United and Ballybofey United. The league leaders Ballybofey play Lifford on Sunday.
The race for league honours in the CT Ball Division Two of the Donegal League has taken a few twists and turns in recent weeks.
It means Sunday's clash of the top two has taken on added significance.
Lifford Celtic, in second spot, will be hoping to make home advantage count when they meet leaders Ballybofey United.
The Twin Towns club's lead at the top was cut to just a single point at the weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Drumkeen Utd. and Lifford won 2-1 at Curragh Athletic.
Ballybofey remain unbeaten; Lifford have lost just once. But Lifford will be top of the table if they can secure an 11th win from 12 games on Sunday.
It's one of three games in the CT Ball Division this weekend.
Cranford United host a Drumkeen Utd. side who will feel that a play-off spot is not beyond them.
Whitestrand United play host to Dunkineely Celtic who are up to third after their derby win over Eany Celtic.
In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, there's a big game at Cappry Park on Sunday where leaders Cappry Rovers host Keadue Rovers.
Donegal Town, in second, will be hoping to bounce back after their loss in Keadue last weekend, with a win against Deele Harps.
Gweedore Celtic, in third spot, also lost last Sunday. They host Bonagee.
Glenea United lead the way in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division, but there are sides closing in behind them.
Amazingly only two points separate the top five sides in the table.
Drumoghill FC, Kildrum Tigers and Lagan Harps all sit just a point behind the leaders.
Glenea are away to Milford on Sunday. Drumoghill FC, in second, are at Castlefinn Celtic.
In the other games, in-form Lagan Harps are at Kilmacrennan and Rathmullan Celtic host Kildrum Tigers.
There's only one game in the Glencar Inn Saturday Division. Orchard FC will got back top of the table if they can win away to Arranmore United. In the Reserve Division, long-time leaders Castlefinn Celtic are at Milford United. Glenea Utd, in second are away to Donegal Town.
Fixtures
Saturday, 28th January
Kick off 2pm, unless stated
Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Arranmore United v Orchard F.C. (Kick off 1pm)
Saturday Reserve Division
Donegal Town Reserves v Glenea United Reserves
St. Catherines Reserves v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Milford United Reserves v Castlefin Celtic Reserves
Glenree United Reserves v Erne Wanderers Reserves
Sunday, 29th January
Kick off 2pm, unless stated
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Rathmullan Celtic v Kildrum Tigers
Castlefin Celtic v Drumoghill F.C.
Milford United v Glenea United
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Lagan Harps
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Gweedore United v Glenree United
Raphoe Town v Erne Wanderers
Gweedore Celtic v Bonagee United
Cappry Rovers v Keadue Rovers
Donegal Town v Deele Harps
CT Ball Division Two
Cranford United v Drumkeen United
Lifford Celtic v Ballybofey United
Whitestrand United v Dunkineely Celtic
