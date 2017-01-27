Three Donegal sides look to progress in national cup

Following last week’s win for Swilly Rovers in Kilkenny in the SFAI U-15 Sketchers Cup, there are three Donegal sides on national cup duty on Saturday.

Swilly are back in action again, this time at U-16 level. They have a home game against Orranmore from Galway at 2.30pm in Ramelton.

There promises to be a big crowd too at Cappry Park in Ballybofey where the club’s U-13s play host to Tipperary’s Nenagh FC in the round of 32 at 1pm.

And at the Aura Leisure Complex, Letterkenny Rovers have a home tie against another Tipperary side Clodiagh Rangers at 12.30pm.

Letterkenny made it through to the last 32 of the competition following a memorable penalty shoot-out win over Monaghan’s Carrick Rovers in the last round. The game had finished 1-1 after extra time and Letterkenny won 12-11 on penalties.

Like Swilly and Letterkenny, Cappry Rovers U-13s have been very impressive on their way to the last 32 and they’ll be hoping to keep that great run of results going this weekend against Nenagh FC.

Their journey began back in November when they beat Gweedore United in round one and they then got the better of Milford United and Cavan Shamrocks before they travelled to play Bonagee United in the last round.

Cappry would have been forgiven if they lost that game as they were depleted due to injury and illness and had to call on a number of reserves to fill in on the day.

But they showed just how strong a squad they have at their disposal, winning 5-1 .

Luke McGlynn (2), Andrew Murray, Conor McGinty and Martin Mbuli got the all-important goals which saw Cappry victorious.