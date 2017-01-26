Fanad United v Swilly Rovers gets busy weekend of action underway

Fanad United will make their return to the main pitch at Triagh-a-Locha this evening (Thursday) when they welcome Swilly Rovers in the Ulster Senior League (kick-off 7.45pm).

Arthur Lynch’s team have been playing on the second pitch at the venue since the start of the season after a series of upgrades were carried out to the main pitch.

Now, though, they’ll be back beneath the lights and in front of the stand at Triagh-A-Locha on a night when they have a chance to go second in the table.

“The main pitch had just got into bad shape,” said Patrick Sweeney, who headed up the redevelopment works.

“William Coyle from Pitch Dimensions in Buncrana was employed to do the work.

“It is all natural ground there and nothing was really ever done to it. The theory was that the soil just got too rich and it tended to cut up badly in the winter time.

“William and his team ploughed, rotovated, sewed and rolled it last August and we left it until now to get it back into good shape again.

“We were lucky to have the second pitch. It has always been playable and a number of other teams nearby have used it over the years. It would now be due an upgrade too.”

Tonight's game is the first of a busy schedule of matches over the coming days.

Letterkenny Rovers host Finn Harps Reserves on Saturday afternoon.

Fanad play again on Sunday, at Bonagee United while Swilly Rovers host Derry City Reserves, also on Sunday.



FIXTURES

Thursday, January 26, 7.45pm

Fanad Utd v Swilly Rvs Ref - P Coll; Assistants – M Quinn and V McLoughlin

Saturday, January 28th, 2.30pm

Letterkenny Rovers v Finn Harps Reserves Referee – V McLoughlin; Assistants – M Quinn and M McGarrigle

Sunday, January 29th, 2pm

Bonagee Utd v Fanad Utd Referee - Michael Connolly

Swilly Rovers v Derry City Reserves Referee – Marty McGarrigle; Assistants – Marty Quinn; V McLoughlin