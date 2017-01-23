Impressive win for Donegal Youths over Inishowen

The Donegal Youth League secured top spot in Group D of the FAI Youth Inter League after a 3-1 victory over the Inishowen Youth League at Maginn Park, Buncrana on Saturday afternoon.

The result means they advance to the quarter finals which are down for decision in early March.

On a pitch that will soon be the temporary home of Premier Division Derry City, it was the visitors who took the lead in the 38th minute with Fanad United's Michael Devine on the mark.

The striker collected the ball inside the Inishowen half and with no pressure put on him, he unleashed a fantastic shot into David Houghton's net.

The first half was pretty much even in terms of chances created. Devine's goal was all there was to show, and that was mainly due to fine goalkeeping from Houghton and his opposite number Dunworth.

Eamon McConigleys young side increased their lead in the 49th minute courtesy of a bullet header from Gweedore Celtic's Michael Roarty after a corner from Milford United youngster Jonah Serrinha.

Inishowen were not going to lie down and they got their reward with 20 minutes remaining when Bart Wesolowski reduced the deficit to just a single goal.

With Donegal now looking a bit nervous at the back, the home side pressed to find an equaliser that would ensure them top spot in the group.

However, with the game going into the final 10 minutes, Devine doubled his tally for the day from a free kick and put the Donegal team straight into the quarter final.

This defeat means Inishowen will go into round 2 of the competition which takes place in mid February.

INISHOWEN YOUTHS: Daniel Houghton John Timlin, Jake Harkin, Denim McLaughlin, David Doherty (Jordan McGeady 55), Brendan Doherty (Darragh Deery 55), Finn McLaughlin (Oisin Hession 82), Stephen Doherty, Pat Loughrey (Nobert Indyka 82); Adam Duffy, Bart Wesolowski.

DONEGAL YOUTHS: Dane Dunworth, Calvin O’Brien (Jamie McKinney 56), Eoghan Kelly, Conor Duggan, Brad Patterson, Ryan Toye (Tarlagh O’Boyle 80), Darragh Greene (Jonah Serrinha 48), Cody Brogan (Keelan Kelly), Eoghan Kennedy, Michael Roarty, Michael Devine (Michael McHugh 90).