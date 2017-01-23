Swilly Rovers U-15s into last 16 after great win in Kilkenny

Swilly Rovers booked their place in the last 16 of the SFAI Sketchers Cup following a fantastic win away to Kilkenny side Evergreen on Saturday.

The Ramelton side came from behind to win 2-1 - the victory making the journey home all the sweeter.

Swilly fell behind to an Evergreen goal early on and it could have been worse only for Swilly keeper John Matthews to make a brilliant penalty save.

Goals in the final 20 minutes from Jason McDaid and Michael Murray helped the Donegal side to a brilliant cup win. They will now meet either Leixlip United or Cabinteely in the next round.

This weekend, three more Donegal sides are in national cup action. Cappry Rovers U-13s are at home to Nenagh FC, Letterkenny Rovers U-14s have a home game against Tipperary's Coldaigh Rangers and Swilly Rovers U-16s have home advantage against Oranmore.