DONEGAL LEAGUE
Premier Division sides paired together in cup semi-final
Draw also made in Voodoo Venue Cup
The draw was made on Saturday for the semi-finals of the Brian McCormick Sports Cup.
Keadue Rovers will play CT Ball Division Two leaders Ballybofey United and Rathmullan Celtic meet St. Catherine's in an all-Premier Division tie.
The Voodoo Venue Cup quarter-final draw is:
Orchard FC v Keadue Res
Milford United Res v Kilmacrennan Res
Dunlewey Celtic v Strand Rovers
Arranmore Utd. V Castlefin Celtic Reserves
