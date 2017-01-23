Premier Division sides paired together in cup semi-final

The draw was made on Saturday for the semi-finals of the Brian McCormick Sports Cup.

Keadue Rovers will play CT Ball Division Two leaders Ballybofey United and Rathmullan Celtic meet St. Catherine's in an all-Premier Division tie.

The Voodoo Venue Cup quarter-final draw is:

Orchard FC v Keadue Res

Milford United Res v Kilmacrennan Res

Dunlewey Celtic v Strand Rovers

Arranmore Utd. V Castlefin Celtic Reserves

