Finn Harps agree loan move for Dundalk striker

Finn Harps have agreed the loan signing of Dundalk’s Ciaran O’Connor.

The striker has agreed terms with the Ballybofey club ahead of the new season and could figure for Harps in their first pre-season friendly away to Athlone Town next Saturday.

The 20-year-old will be well known to supporters in the north west having enjoyed a successful loan spell with Derry City in 2015.

He returned to Dundalk for the 2016 campaign.

His move to Finn Park is yet another good piece of business by Ollie Horgan. The Harps manager has already secured the services of former Cork City frontman Danny Morrissey, but made no secret of the fact that he was looking to add to his front-line options.