Donegal Town slip up against Keadue; Ballybofey United lose 100 per cent record
Action from the meeting of Drumkeen United and Ballybofey Utd as Ronan Mc Menamin and Raymond Sweeney compete for a loose ball. Pic.: Gary Foy, League PRO
There are new leaders in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One of the Donegal League following a day of high drama on Sunday.
Cappry Rovers have moved ahead in the title race following an excellent 3-0 win away to Bonagee United.
That result, coupled with Donegal Town's 3-0 loss at the hands of Keadue Rovers, means Cappry lead the table by two points.
Gweedore Celtic, third in the table, lost away to Erne Wanderers.
In the Premier Division, the leaders Glenea United had no game. Drumoghill FC managed to close the gap to just a point after a 3-0 win at Convoy Arsenal.
Kildrum Tigers and Castlefinn Celtic both missed out on the chance to move top. Kildrum lost at home to Lagan Harps and Castlefinn drew 4-4 with Kilmacrennan Celtic.
In the CT Ball Division, Ballybofey United remain top, but they dropped their first league points of the campaign in a 1-1 draw at Drumkeen United.
RESULTS
Saturday, 21st January
Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Glencar Celtic 4 0 Arranmore United
Orchard F.C. 2 1 Drumbar F.C.
Strand Rovers 4 1 Dunlewey Celtic
Saturday Reserve Division
Erne Wanderers P v P Milford United
Keadue Rovers 0 2 Glenree United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 2 Drumoghill F.C.
Glenea United 8 1 St. Catherines
Cappry Rovers 3 1 Donegal Town
Sunday, 22nd January
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
St. Catherines 1 2 Milford United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 4 4 Castlefin Celtic
Convoy Arsenal 0 3 Drumoghill F.C.
Kildrum Tigers 0 1 Lagan Harps
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Erne Wanderers 1 0 Gweedore Celtic
Raphoe Town 5 2 Glenree United
Deele Harps 1 2 Gweedore United
Keadue Rovers 3 0 Donegal Town
Bonagee United 0 3 Cappry Rovers
CT Ball Division Two
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 2 3 Cranford United
Curragh Athletic 1 2 Lifford Celtic
Eany Celtic 0 2 Dunkineely Celtic
Letterbarrow Celtic 5 0 Copany Rovers
Drumkeen United 1 1 Ballybofey United
FIXTURES
Saturday, 28th January
Kick off 2pm, unless stated
Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Arranmore United v Orchard F.C. (Kick off 1pm)
Saturday Reserve Division
Donegal Town Reserves v Glenea United Reserves
St. Catherines Reserves v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves
Milford United Reserves v Castlefin Celtic Reserves
Glenree United Reserves v Erne Wanderers Reserves
Sunday, 29th January
Kick off 2pm, unless stated
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Rathmullan Celtic v Kildrum Tigers
Castlefin Celtic v Drumoghill F.C.
Milford United v Glenea United
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Lagan Harps
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Gweedore United v Glenree United
Raphoe Town v Erne Wanderers
Gweedore Celtic v Bonagee United
Cappry Rovers v Keadue Rovers
Donegal Town v Deele Harps
CT Ball Division Two
Cranford United v Drumkeen United
Lifford Celtic v Ballybofey United
Whitestrand United v Dunkineely Celtic
