Donegal Town slip up against Keadue; Ballybofey United lose 100 per cent record

There are new leaders in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One of the Donegal League following a day of high drama on Sunday.

Cappry Rovers have moved ahead in the title race following an excellent 3-0 win away to Bonagee United.

That result, coupled with Donegal Town's 3-0 loss at the hands of Keadue Rovers, means Cappry lead the table by two points.

Gweedore Celtic, third in the table, lost away to Erne Wanderers.

In the Premier Division, the leaders Glenea United had no game. Drumoghill FC managed to close the gap to just a point after a 3-0 win at Convoy Arsenal.

Kildrum Tigers and Castlefinn Celtic both missed out on the chance to move top. Kildrum lost at home to Lagan Harps and Castlefinn drew 4-4 with Kilmacrennan Celtic.

In the CT Ball Division, Ballybofey United remain top, but they dropped their first league points of the campaign in a 1-1 draw at Drumkeen United.

RESULTS

Saturday, 21st January

Glencar Inn Saturday Division

Glencar Celtic 4 0 Arranmore United

Orchard F.C. 2 1 Drumbar F.C.

Strand Rovers 4 1 Dunlewey Celtic

Saturday Reserve Division

Erne Wanderers P v P Milford United

Keadue Rovers 0 2 Glenree United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 2 Drumoghill F.C.

Glenea United 8 1 St. Catherines

Cappry Rovers 3 1 Donegal Town

Sunday, 22nd January

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

St. Catherines 1 2 Milford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 4 4 Castlefin Celtic

Convoy Arsenal 0 3 Drumoghill F.C.

Kildrum Tigers 0 1 Lagan Harps



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Erne Wanderers 1 0 Gweedore Celtic

Raphoe Town 5 2 Glenree United

Deele Harps 1 2 Gweedore United

Keadue Rovers 3 0 Donegal Town

Bonagee United 0 3 Cappry Rovers



CT Ball Division Two

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 2 3 Cranford United

Curragh Athletic 1 2 Lifford Celtic

Eany Celtic 0 2 Dunkineely Celtic

Letterbarrow Celtic 5 0 Copany Rovers

Drumkeen United 1 1 Ballybofey United

FIXTURES

Saturday, 28th January

Kick off 2pm, unless stated

Glencar Inn Saturday Division

Arranmore United v Orchard F.C. (Kick off 1pm)

Saturday Reserve Division

Donegal Town Reserves v Glenea United Reserves

St. Catherines Reserves v Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves

Milford United Reserves v Castlefin Celtic Reserves

Glenree United Reserves v Erne Wanderers Reserves

Sunday, 29th January

Kick off 2pm, unless stated

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Rathmullan Celtic v Kildrum Tigers

Castlefin Celtic v Drumoghill F.C.

Milford United v Glenea United

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Lagan Harps

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Gweedore United v Glenree United

Raphoe Town v Erne Wanderers

Gweedore Celtic v Bonagee United

Cappry Rovers v Keadue Rovers

Donegal Town v Deele Harps

CT Ball Division Two

Cranford United v Drumkeen United

Lifford Celtic v Ballybofey United

Whitestrand United v Dunkineely Celtic