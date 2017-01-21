Controversy and late drama as Coleman wins it for Everton

There was drama and controversy as Seamus Coleman bagged a late winner for Everton defeated Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premiership on Saturday.

The Killybegs man struck on 87 minutes to bag the points for the Toffees. But Palace fans weren't happy - their team was down to ten men with Jeffrey Schlupp off the pitch with an injury, when Coleman pounced at the other end.

Elsewhere there was Scottish Cup disappointment for Carl McHugh and Motherwell as they lost 2-1 at Rangers.

Motherwell looked to be on their way to a cup victory but Rangers scored twice in the closing six minutes to come from behind and win the fourth round tie.

Back in England, Conrad Logan conceded four goals as in-form Rochdale surprisingly lost 4-0 at home to Oxford United in League One.

In League Two, Dale Gorman was in midfield for Stevenage but they lost 2-0 at Hartlepool United.