Mulroy College book place in All Ireland final

Mulroy College, Milford got the better of St. Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross in Ray MacSharry Park, Sligo on Tuesday in the Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Girls National Cup Semi Final.

Mulroy College 3

St. Patrick's College 0

A hat-trick of goals inside a seven minute period of the second half was enough to see them cruise into their third consecutive National Cup Final at this level.

The Donegal ladies were enjoying more of the possession and the versatile playmaker Caoimhe Walsh was running riot down the left wing. She had a wonderful chance to open her account with only four minutes on the clock but her crossfield effort smacked off the woodwork.

Both sides were evenly matched in the opening quarter. Alison and Alva Munnelly were lively upfront for the Lacken ladies but Clare Friel in the Milford goal was equal to their challenge.

St. Patrick’s substitute Sarah Costello had an immediate influence when introduced as she forced several saves from Friel all from close range.

Captain Zoe Green, Kerri Sweeney, Michelle McDevitt and Caoimhe Walsh were combining well but the deadlock remained as the interval approached.

Youngster Green had a fantastic chance to convert from close range with only 2 minutes of the second period played but the ball clipped the side netting much to the relief of keeper Emma Munnelly.

However, with the sustained pressure on the Lacken defence, it eventually cracked eight minutes into the restart as Caoimhe Walsh scored with a superb strike on goal.

Colette Collins and Orla Loughney fought back for their side but Siobhan and Eimear Sweeney were solid in defence for Milford.

Mulroy doubled their advantage five minutes later as Catherine Grier headed home from a well worked corner courtesy of Walsh with 53 minutes registered.

Lacken was still recovering when Milford hit again two minutes later. The impressive Kellyann Buchanan made it 3-0 for Maria Ryan Carr’s side.

Mulroy College will meet either reigning champions St. Peter’s CS, Passage West or Ballinteer CS of Dublin in the final on Wednesday, February 1.

MULROY COLLEGE: Clare Friel, Siobhan Sweeney, Zoe Green (Captain), Eimear Sweeney, Michelle McDevitt, Rachel Roarty, Gráinne Griel, Caoimhe Walsh, Kellyann Buchanan, Thea Duffy, Kerri Sweeney

SUBS: Leah Duggan for Buchanan (69), Claudia Ward for Duffy (68), Aisling McBride, Megan McGee, Maria Dougherty, Nicola Irwin.

TEACHERS: Maria Ryan Carr, Natalie McFadden

ST. PATRICK’S COLLEGE: Emma Munnelly, Ailbhe McHale, Regan O’Boyle, Cloidhna Fitzmaurice, Dearbhla Forkan, Michelle Walker, Aisling Bilbow, Orla Loughney, Colette Collins (Captain), Alison Munnelly, Alva Munnelly

SUBS: Majella O’Boyle for Forkan (62), Sarah Costello for Loughney (27), Ciara McHale for Alison Munnelly (67), Alison Long for Costello (43), Ciara Murphy.

TEACHER: Stephen Lacken

REFEREE: John Barry (Sligo)