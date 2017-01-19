Cup draws

Details of Knockalla Caravans Cup and Ulster Junior Cup draws

Home ties for St. Catherine's and Gweedore Celtic in Ulster Junior Cup

The draw has been made for the first round of the 2017 Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup and the quarter-finals of the Ulster Junior Cup- and there are some fascinating ties scheduled.

Gweedore Celtic have been handed a difficult test in the Ulster Junior Cup. They're drawn at home to Glengad United.

St. Catherine's have also received a home draw - they play Cootehill Harps.

The holders of the Knockalla Caravans Cup, Cockhill Celtic, have been drawn away to Swilly Rovers. 

In the other all-Ulster Senior League tie, Fanad United will welcome Letterkenny Rovers to Triagh-A-Locha.

Donegal League champions Drumoghill FC have been handed a home draw against Bonagee United.

The Knockalla Caravans Cup 1st round draw is: 
Greencastle FC v Monaghan Town

Glengad United v Clones Town

Milford United v Clonmany Shamrocks

Glenea United v Castlefin Celtic

QPS v Derry City

Fanad United v Letterkenny Rovers

Drumoghill FC v Bonagee United

Swilly Rovers v Cockhill Celtic 

These ties will be played on the weekend of Sunday, February 12

Meanwhile in the Ulster Junior Cup, the following is the draw for the quarter-finals:

Aileach FC v Drumoghill FC.
Gweedore Celtic FC v Glengad FC.
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Culdaff FC.
St Catherine’s FC v Cootehill Harps AFC.

Ties are to be played on Sunday, February 26th

In the Ulster Junior Shield competition, the quarter-final draw is:  

Cavan Rovers v Rasheeny FC.
Illies Celtic Res v Culdaff Res.
Glenea Utd Res v KS Eagles.
Glencar Celtic v Aileach Res.

Ties are to be played on Sunday, February 26th