Details of Knockalla Caravans Cup and Ulster Junior Cup draws

The draw has been made for the first round of the 2017 Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup and the quarter-finals of the Ulster Junior Cup- and there are some fascinating ties scheduled.

Gweedore Celtic have been handed a difficult test in the Ulster Junior Cup. They're drawn at home to Glengad United.

St. Catherine's have also received a home draw - they play Cootehill Harps.

The holders of the Knockalla Caravans Cup, Cockhill Celtic, have been drawn away to Swilly Rovers.

In the other all-Ulster Senior League tie, Fanad United will welcome Letterkenny Rovers to Triagh-A-Locha.

Donegal League champions Drumoghill FC have been handed a home draw against Bonagee United.

The Knockalla Caravans Cup 1st round draw is:

Greencastle FC v Monaghan Town

Glengad United v Clones Town

Milford United v Clonmany Shamrocks

Glenea United v Castlefin Celtic

QPS v Derry City

Fanad United v Letterkenny Rovers

Drumoghill FC v Bonagee United

Swilly Rovers v Cockhill Celtic

These ties will be played on the weekend of Sunday, February 12

Meanwhile in the Ulster Junior Cup, the following is the draw for the quarter-finals:

Aileach FC v Drumoghill FC.

Gweedore Celtic FC v Glengad FC.

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Culdaff FC.

St Catherine’s FC v Cootehill Harps AFC.

Ties are to be played on Sunday, February 26th

In the Ulster Junior Shield competition, the quarter-final draw is:

Cavan Rovers v Rasheeny FC.

Illies Celtic Res v Culdaff Res.

Glenea Utd Res v KS Eagles.

Glencar Celtic v Aileach Res.

Ties are to be played on Sunday, February 26th