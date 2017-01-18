Funston and McMonagle sign on again at Finn Park

Finn Harps have secured the services of two of its experienced campaigners for another season.

Defender Tommy McMonagle and midfielder Michael Funston have signed on for the 2017 Premier Division campaign.

Both players were part of the squad that gained promotion and then ensured survival in the Premier Division last year.

"We're glad we got it sorted out with the two lads, they have a lot of experience and know the standard required at this stage," Harps boss Ollie Horgan said.

"They have both played a big part in getting us to where we are now and will no doubt prove themselves again in the battle we face this season."

Inishowen native McMonagle plays in central defense, can cover left back also and has played 105 times for Harps. In his Harps career he has scored 7 times, and in 2016 started 9 times in the league and twice in cups.

Funston plays in midfield but has filled in all over the park for Harps in the course of his 321 games for the club. In 2016 he started 10 league games and came from the bench in a further 13, while he also started two games in cup competitions. The hard working midfielder did not add to his total of 31 goals for Harps in 2016, no doubt something he'll be looking to correct in the coming campaign having scored some wonder goals in the 2015 season.