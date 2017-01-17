'The modern day striker doesn't have it easy' - Brendan Bradley

Former Finn Harps striker Brendan Bradley believes the modern-day striker has a difficult task when it comes to bagging a high number of goals every season.

The Harps legend remains the league’s all-time record scorer with 235 league goals in his career. On Friday night he was honoured with a special appreciation award at the Irish Soccer Writers’ celebrations in Dublin.

His nearest rival for the record, former Bohs striker Jason Byrne, will continue his quest to overtake Bradley’s total number of goals, for at least another season.

The 38-year-old has signed for Cabinteely ahead of the 2017 SSE Airtricity League season.

He remains in second place on the all-time list of league goalscorers, having scored 221 league goals in his career.

Byrne needs 15 more goals to overtake Brendan Bradley.

In a special interview in this Thursday’s Donegal Democrat, Bradley speaks of his pride at still holding the goalscoring record. And while he notes today’s strikers play more games in an average season, he insists they aren’t helped by the fact that modern-day defences are so much better organised than in his time.

“I played against some classy defenders and there were players of real quality,” he said.

“But it just seems different these days.”

