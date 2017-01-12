Weather permitting - there's a busy weekend of fixtures up ahead in Donegal
Some big games on the cards this weekend
Clubs will be keeping a close eye on the weather forecast over the coming days ahead of another busy weekend on the local soccer scene.
There are some top class games scheduled - and weather permitting, we could be in for another exciting weekend of action.
Here's what's happening locally
Ulster Senior League
Sunday, January 15, 2pm
Finn Harps Reserves v Bonagee United. Referee - Marty McGarrigle (reversed to Dry Arch Park)
Letterkenny Rovers v Cockhill Celtic. Referee - Paul Duddy; assistants – Marty Quinn, Vincent McLoughlin
Schoolboys
Saturday, 14th January
U12 SFAI Subway
Inter-League
Donegal Schoolboys v Inishowen 2pm
St Patricks Park, Drumkeen
U13 SFAI Subway
Inter-League
Inishowen v Donegal Schoolboys 2pm
Maginn Park, Buncrana
U16 SFAI Subway
Inter-League
Waterford v Donegal Schoolboys 1-30pm
Ozier Park, Waterford
Donegal Youth League
Saturday, January 14th
Gweedore Celtic v Bonagee United
Milford United v Fanad United
Letterkenny Rovers v Keadue Rovers.
Games at 2pm
Donegal League
Saturday 14th January
Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Arranmore Utd v Dunlewey Cel (1p.m.)
Glencar Celtic v Drumbar F.C.
Strand Rovers v Fintown Harps AFC
Saturday Reserve Division
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Erne Wanderers
Glenea United v Castlefin Celtic
Cappry Rovers v Milford United
Donegal Town v Glenree United
St. Catherines v Drumoghill F.C.
Sunday, 15th January
Ulster Junior Cup - 1.30pm
Culdaff F.C. v Glenea United
Ballybofey United v Drumoghill F.C.
Brian Mc Cormick Premier Division
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Milford United
Castlefin Celtic v Kildrum Tigers
Rathmullan Celtic v St. Catherines
Temple Domestic Appliances Div One
Raphoe Town v Gweedore United
Gweedore Celtic v Glenree United
Cappry Rovers v Erne Wanderers
Donegal Town v Bonagee United
Keadue Rovers v Deele Harps
CT Ball Division Two
Drumkeen United v Whitestrand Utd
Letterbarrow Celtic v Dunkineely Celtic
Eany Celtic v Lifford Celtic
Curragh Athletic v Cranford United
Copany Rovers v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on