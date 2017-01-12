Weather permitting - there's a busy weekend of fixtures up ahead in Donegal

Clubs will be keeping a close eye on the weather forecast over the coming days ahead of another busy weekend on the local soccer scene.

There are some top class games scheduled - and weather permitting, we could be in for another exciting weekend of action.

Here's what's happening locally

Ulster Senior League

Sunday, January 15, 2pm

Finn Harps Reserves v Bonagee United. Referee - Marty McGarrigle (reversed to Dry Arch Park)

Letterkenny Rovers v Cockhill Celtic. Referee - Paul Duddy; assistants – Marty Quinn, Vincent McLoughlin

Schoolboys

Saturday, 14th January

U12 SFAI Subway

Inter-League

Donegal Schoolboys v Inishowen 2pm

St Patricks Park, Drumkeen

U13 SFAI Subway

Inter-League

Inishowen v Donegal Schoolboys 2pm

Maginn Park, Buncrana

U16 SFAI Subway

Inter-League

Waterford v Donegal Schoolboys 1-30pm

Ozier Park, Waterford



Donegal Youth League

Saturday, January 14th

Gweedore Celtic v Bonagee United

Milford United v Fanad United

Letterkenny Rovers v Keadue Rovers.

Games at 2pm

Donegal League

Saturday 14th January

Glencar Inn Saturday Division

Arranmore Utd v Dunlewey Cel (1p.m.)

Glencar Celtic v Drumbar F.C.

Strand Rovers v Fintown Harps AFC



Saturday Reserve Division

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Erne Wanderers

Glenea United v Castlefin Celtic

Cappry Rovers v Milford United

Donegal Town v Glenree United

St. Catherines v Drumoghill F.C.



Sunday, 15th January

Ulster Junior Cup - 1.30pm

Culdaff F.C. v Glenea United

Ballybofey United v Drumoghill F.C.



Brian Mc Cormick Premier Division

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Milford United

Castlefin Celtic v Kildrum Tigers

Rathmullan Celtic v St. Catherines



Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Raphoe Town v Gweedore United

Gweedore Celtic v Glenree United

Cappry Rovers v Erne Wanderers

Donegal Town v Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers v Deele Harps



CT Ball Division Two

Drumkeen United v Whitestrand Utd

Letterbarrow Celtic v Dunkineely Celtic

Eany Celtic v Lifford Celtic

Curragh Athletic v Cranford United

Copany Rovers v Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.