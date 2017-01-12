Claims that new Harps stadium could end up 'rotting into the ground'

Fears have been expressed that the structural work on the new Finn Harps stadium could end up rotting into the ground, such has been the delay in any activity at the Stranorlar site.

Finn Harps held a public meeting on Monday night in Ballybofey ahead of the new season and much of the meeting was taken up with the new stadium issue.

The meeting heard that no progress has been made on the Stranorlar project in over two years and it remains at a standstill.

And while Finn Harps Commercial Officer, Aidan Campbell, revealed plans to meet with public representatives as part of efforts to get the work moving again, he said he could understand why many supporters have long lost patience.

One fan at Monday night’s event in the Balor Theatre said the priority now was to ensure that the building work already carried out in Stranorlar doesn’t end up rotting into the ground.

“It’s lying uncovered and open to the elements,” the supporter said.

“You can’t leave building work lying like that and not expect it to deteriorate.”

Mr. Campbell said members of the Finn Harps Board had met with the Stadium Committee before Christmas.

He said the latest delays related to the drawing down of government funding.

He also said the board plan to meet with local public representatives in order to get the project moving again.

