Ballybofey United making great progress, both on and off the pitch

These are good times at Ballybofey United.

Flying high at the top of the CT Ball Division Two of the Donegal League and making excellent progress at underage level in the Donegal Schoolboys League, the Twin Towns club are making their mark on the pitch.

Off the field, things are progressing pretty nicely too. The club have major plans in place to develop their new grounds which were recently purchased for €30,000 at Dreenan, Ballybofey.

Plans have since been lodged seeking permission to develop a new playing pitch, astro-turf pitch, clubhouse and car parking facilities.

The club hope to be able to use their new pitch before the end of this year. Just before Christmas, there was more sign of progress when a Prefab building was purchased and installed on site. The new facility not only offers dressing room areas for teams and match officials, but there’s office and kitchen space as well.

Club vice-chairman, Gary Foy, said the members of the club have worked hard to get this far and the new prefab building is a welcome addition.

“It might be only a temporary addition but we’d be hoping to get maybe five or six years out of the new dressing rooms,” he said.

“They are a good size and there’s plenty of space. They’re a great job.”

Ballybofey United play their senior and underage matches at the Finn Valley Centre and Mr. Foy said his club and Finn Valley AC have a great working relationship.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” he pointed out. “They’ve been great to us over the years.

“The time however, had come for us to find a place where we could call home. It’s an exciting time for the club and a lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to get this far.

“From that end, we really appreciate the help and support we have got, not just from the local community, but from the soccer family far and wide. People have been very good when it comes to fundraising and buying tickets.”

Ballybofey, like so many other clubs in the county, put a huge focus on offering football to young players in their locality. The club has teams entered at various levels in the East Donegal area of the Donegal Schoolboys League. Teams have also represented the club in the Foyle Cup and FAI national competitions.

At senior level, Ballybofey are leading the way in their division in the Donegal League. Even with half the season still to go, they already look a sure bet for promotion up to Division One.