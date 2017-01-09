Harps confirm the signing of defender Cantwell

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said he's delighted to have secured the services of former Galway United defender Killian Cantwell.

With just over six weeks to go until the new Premier Division season, Harps confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old on Monday.

His arrival at Finn Park is an important addition for Horgan who will have to make do without the injured Keith Cowan for the 2017 campaign.

“We’re very pleased to get a central defender of Killian’s stature on board for the new season," Horgan said.

"He’s a young lad who has a lot of experience already in League of Ireland football having played with Wexford Youths and the last two years with Galway United in the Premier."

Cantwell played with the UCD U19s in 2012 before moving to join the Waterford United's U19 in July 2013. The following January, the Kilkenny native signed for Wexford Youths ahead of their First Division campaign. Cantwell had a good season only missing one game. He also managed four goals as Shane Keegan’s side finished fourth, just missing out on the play-offs by three points.

Cantwell has spent the last two seasons in Galway. The 2015 campaign was frustrating as injuries restricted his playing time but he made nine league appearances for the club as the Tribesmen finished tenth in the Premier Division.

The central defender also played in the 2015 EA Sports Cup Final, which Galway lost on penalties to St. Pat's. Cantwell featured much more for Galway last season, as they held their place in the top flight comfortably.