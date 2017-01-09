Dale Gorman signs a new contract at Stevenage

Letterkenny man Dale Gorman's excellent run of form at Stevenage FC has been rewarded with a new contract.

The 20-year-old signed a new deal which will keep him at the League Two outfit until 2019.

The former Letterkenny Rovers midfielder has made 18 appearances this season for Boro and scored his first goal away at Barnet in December.

He featured in his team's latest win over Newport County last Saturday - a victory which helped Darren Sarll's side up into 13th place, and just six points off the play-off spots.