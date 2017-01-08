Bragging rights belong to Celtic after Gweedore derby

They created enough chances to win two games - but in the end three goals were enough for Gweedore Celtic in Sunday’s local derby with Gweedore United at An Screaban.



Gweedore Celtic . . 3

Gweedore United . . . 1

The home side scored all three goals in a dominant second half, having gone in at the break a goal behind.

United, struggling in Division One of the Donegal League, had survived some early Gweedore Celtic pressure and stole the lead on 27 minutes when Ciaran McFadden scored a brilliant individual goal.

But having squandered at least three good goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, Celtic drew level immediately after the restart through Colin Ferry.

Goals on 73 and 78 from Ciaran McHugh and Thomas Diver ensured the bragging rights on Sunday night were Celtic’s.

In truth, Gweedore Celtic thoroughly deserved their victory. They were well on top for much of this contest with Odhran MacNiallais (fresh from his departure from the Donegal panel), Eamon McGee and Christopher McFadden catching the eye in the early stages.

In front of a big derby crowd, McFadden had the game’s first chance, screwing his shot wide when through on goal. It set the tone for a half in which McGee, Diver and Colin Ferry all had good chances for the home side.

But against the run of play, United got their noses in front when Ciaran McFadden showed a great turn of speed on the right, before bursting into the area and firing past Míchael MacCeallbhuigh.

Brian Gallagher’s team did very well in the first half and even though they were fortunate not to concede, they had good performers in Kevin Cassidy and Owen Ward in defence, John McFadden and Ciaran McFadden. Christopher Doherty in goal also deserves special mention for a fine display

Unfortunately for them, they conceded an equaliser three minutes after the break when Colin Ferry and Diver combined with Ferry scoring past Doherty.

Celtic went in search of a second and while Doherty made a couple of excellent saves, he could do little to prevent Ciaran McHugh making it 2-1 - the midfielder’s shot curling into the top corner.

On 78 minutes, it was game over when Eamon McGee slipped Diver in on goal and the experienced striker just got to the ball before the keeper to squeeze it into the empty net.

Gweedore United refused to throw in the towel and Michael Barry shot wide before Shane O’Donnell’s free forced a good save from the keeper.

In the end however, they could have little argument with the outcome.

Gweedore Celtic: Míchael MacCeallbhuigh, Jamie Boyle, Kevin Friel, Dan McBride, Joe Bonar, Christopher McFadden, Ciaran McHugh, Eamon McGee, Thomas Diver (Cathal Mulligan 79), Colin Ferry, Odhran MacNiallais.

Gweedore United: Christopher Doherty, Owen Ward (Michael Ferry 86), Ryan Kelly, Frank McGee, Kevin Cassidy, Shane O’Donnell, Eugene Noel Ferry (Robbie O’Donnell 77),, Aidy O’Gara, Michael Barry, Ciaran McFadden, John McFadden.

Referee: Liam McLaughlin.