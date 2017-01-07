League to investigate after match abandoned

The Donegal Youth League will investigate the circumstances surrounding the abandoning of Saturday's league game between Drumkeen United and Keadue Rovers.

Both teams had men sent off during the game which was abandoned on 83 minutes with reports of a brawl involving players.

The Disciplinary Secretary of the Donegal Youth League, Stephen Doherty, confirmed to the Democrat that the game was abandoned. Keadue Rovers were leading 1-0.

"We will wait on the referee's report and if need be, the league's disciplinary committee will then meet to discuss the matter further," he said.

Elsewhere in the Youth League on Saturday, leaders Fanad United won again, 5-0 at Gweedore United.

Bonagee United and Milford United shared the points after a 1-1 draw while Letterkenny Rovers won 4-0 at home to Gweedore Celtic.