FA Cup despair for Coleman and Everton

Seamie Coleman and Everton's FA Cup journey is over after they lost out to Leicester City in Saturday's 3rd round clash at Goodison Park.

The Killybegs man was part of an experienced Everton side who lost out 2-1 in the all-Premier Divison tie as Leicester came from behind to win.

There was better news for Conrad Logan's Rochdale who advanced to the next round thanks to victory at non-league Barrow.

The Ramelton man, fresh from signing a new deal at the League One club, kept another clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

In league action, Letterkenny's Dale Gorman played in midfield for Stevenage who got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Newport County in League Two.

Stephen McLaughlin was absent as Southend United lost 4-2 at home to Sheffield United in League One.

The Clonmany man, who has been such a key player for Southend this year, is out injured after suffering ankle ligament damage playing against Charlton Athletic last week.