Donegal League bring an end to disappointing campaign in Sligo

At the end of what’s been a disappointing group campaign, the Donegal League play their final match in this year’s Oscar Traynor Cup competition away to the Sligo/Leitrim League on Friday night (8pm).

The match will be played under the lights of MacSharry Park and is a dead-rubber fixture as neither side will qualify for the knock-out stages.

The Donegal League reached the semi-final stages last season, but this year, their form in the competition has been so different.

An opening day defeat at home to Cavan/Monaghan was not the start they expected. They played much better in their second game away to the Inishowen League in November but were very unlucky to lose out 2-1.

And with Cavan/Monaghan easing past the challenge of Sligo/Leitrim (5-2) over the same weekend, it meant Inishowen and Cavan/Monaghan would qualify from the group.

The Donegal League’s assistant manager, Peter Doherty, said there are likely to be a good number of changes in his team for tomorrow night.

“A few of the lads aren’t available due to work commitments, but we’ll still be travelling with a decent squad,” he said.

“To be honest, we’re already looking towards next season and this match affords us the opportunity of having a look at a few players with that in mind.”

Among those expected to feature on Friday night are Glenn Gallagher (Lagan Harps), Kevin Doran (Rathmullan Celtic) and Gavin McGlanaghy (Lagan Harps), all of whom were on the substitutes bench against Inishowen. Joe Coll of Glenea United will start in goal.

“In fairness, we’ve a good squad of players this year again and the attitude among the players has been very good,” Doherty added.

“It’s just that the results haven’t gone our way. The Cavan/Monaghan defeat was the big one. We just weren’t able to recover after that.”