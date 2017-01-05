Could the new League of Ireland structures be reversed?

The new League of Ireland structural changes are reported to be in doubt with reports that only a minority of Premier Division clubs are in favour of the change.

The Sun newspaper is reporting that the Premier Clubs Alliance, the group which represents the 12 clubs in the Premier Division, is to meet on Monday to discuss matters further.

Speaking to The Sun, Bray Wanderers chairman Denis O’Connor said commercially, the decision to switch to a ten-team Premier Division is illogical.

“I’m relatively new to this but from talking to a lot of people there is a lot of unhappiness," he said.

"The stakes have become higher in the Premier Division, budgets have gone up and, now all of a sudden, 25 per cent of its members will be ­relegated and will carry that burden down.

“I come from a financial ­background and commercially that’s illogical. When you’ve players ­telling you it’s wrong you need to listen.”

Finn Harps are among the clubs against the move to change the structures. The clubs in favour were reported to be Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City, St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers.