Packie Mailey agrees new deal with Finn Harps

Finn Harps defender Packie Mailey is the latest player to agree terms ahead of the new season.

The Convoy man has signed a new contract with the club and said he’s really looking forward to the 2017 campaign.

“We start back for pre-season on Thursday night, so it’s good to get things sorted before that,” he said.

“I don’t think any player looks forward to pre-season training and I’m no different. But it’ll be good to get back down to work because it’s not too long until the new season starts.”

Harps kick off their new Premier Division programme with a home fixture against FAI Cup winners Cork City on Friday, February 24th.

“It’s a big game for the club and it’ll be great to see a big crowd at Finn Park for that one,” the 28-year-old said.

“We had a good start to the season last year and it’d be nice to get off to a similar start this time around.”

Mailey’s new deal will be welcome news for Finn Harps supporters as team manager Ollie Horgan continues to build his squad for the new campaign. Ciaran Coll, Gareth Harkin, Ciaran Gallagher, Damien McNulty and Ethan Boyle are among the other players to have agreed new deals while Jonny Bonner, goalkeeper Harry Doherty and Danny Morrissey are the new faces to join.