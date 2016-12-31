Donegal League, USL and Donegal Youth League fixtures for next weekend
Local soccer resumes after Christmas and New Year break
The local soccer programme resumes next weekend after the Christmas and New Year break and there’s plenty of big games to look forward to.
Cockhill Celtic look to be heading towards league honours in the Ulster Senior League.
However, in the Donegal League, the battles for the various league titles are delicately poised at this stage of the season.
Here’s a round-up of what’s happening next weekend.
Donegal League
Saturday, January 7th
Glencar Inn Saturday League
Drumbar v Arranmore United (1pm)
Dunlewey Celtic v Orchard FC
Fintown Harps v Glencar Celtic
Saturday Reserve League
Castlefinn Celtic v Cappry Rovers
Drumoghill FC v Keadue Rovers
Erne Wanderers v Donegal Town
Glenree United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Milford United v Glenea United
Sunday, January 8th
Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Convoy Arsenal v Castlefinn Celtic
Glenea United v Drumoghill FC
Kilmacrennan Celtic v St. Catherine’s
Lagan Harps v Rathmullan Celtic
Milford Utd. v Kildrum Tigers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Erne Wanderers v Deele Harps
Glenree United v Cappry Rovers
Gweedore Celtic v Gweedore United
Raphoe Town v Bonagee United
CT Ball Division Two
Ballybofey United v Letterbarrow Celtic
Copany Rovers v Eany Celtic
Cranford Utd. v Whitestrand Utd.
Dunkineely Celtic v Curragh Athletic
Lifford Celtic v Kerrykeel
Ulster Senior League
Sunday, January 8th
Derry City Reserves v Finn Harps Reserves
Letterkenny Rovers v Fanad United
Cockhill Celtic v Swilly Rovers
Donegal Youth League
Saturday, January 7th
Drumkeen United v Keadue Rovers
Milford United v Bonagee United
Gweedore United v Fanad United
Letterkenny Rovers v Gweedore Celtic
