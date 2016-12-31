Donegal League, USL and Donegal Youth League fixtures for next weekend

The local soccer programme resumes next weekend after the Christmas and New Year break and there’s plenty of big games to look forward to.

Cockhill Celtic look to be heading towards league honours in the Ulster Senior League.

However, in the Donegal League, the battles for the various league titles are delicately poised at this stage of the season.

Here’s a round-up of what’s happening next weekend.



Donegal League

Saturday, January 7th

Glencar Inn Saturday League

Drumbar v Arranmore United (1pm)

Dunlewey Celtic v Orchard FC

Fintown Harps v Glencar Celtic

Saturday Reserve League

Castlefinn Celtic v Cappry Rovers

Drumoghill FC v Keadue Rovers

Erne Wanderers v Donegal Town

Glenree United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Milford United v Glenea United



Sunday, January 8th

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Convoy Arsenal v Castlefinn Celtic

Glenea United v Drumoghill FC

Kilmacrennan Celtic v St. Catherine’s

Lagan Harps v Rathmullan Celtic

Milford Utd. v Kildrum Tigers



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Erne Wanderers v Deele Harps

Glenree United v Cappry Rovers

Gweedore Celtic v Gweedore United

Raphoe Town v Bonagee United



CT Ball Division Two

Ballybofey United v Letterbarrow Celtic

Copany Rovers v Eany Celtic

Cranford Utd. v Whitestrand Utd.

Dunkineely Celtic v Curragh Athletic

Lifford Celtic v Kerrykeel



Ulster Senior League

Sunday, January 8th

Derry City Reserves v Finn Harps Reserves

Letterkenny Rovers v Fanad United

Cockhill Celtic v Swilly Rovers



Donegal Youth League

Saturday, January 7th

Drumkeen United v Keadue Rovers

Milford United v Bonagee United

Gweedore United v Fanad United

Letterkenny Rovers v Gweedore Celtic