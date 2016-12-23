Liam Martin agrees new deal with Sligo Rovers

Liam Martin has signed a new one-year contract which will keep him at Sligo Rovers for another season.

The Donegal town man enjoyed an impressive campaign at the Showgrounds last season, having rejoined the club from Ballinamallard United.

His manager, Dave Robertson, is happy to have him on board again.

“His work-rate is a real example to all of the team,” he said.

“We need that blend of ingredients in the side. Liam goes out and wears his heart on his sleeve every time he steps on the pitch.”