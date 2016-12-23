Abbey Vocational School through to Ulster semi-final

Abbey VS, Donegal Town, qualified for the Ulster Schools’ semi-final with a convincing 4-1 win over Ballyjamesduff at the Hospital Field, Donegal Town on Thursday of last week.

The Abbey goalscorers were Graham Harron, Conor Gavigan, Daniel Meehan and Peadar Mogan.

The Abbey VS team was: Aaron McCrea, Matthew McKenna, Conor Gavigan, Tom O'Grady, Ben Sweeney, Ciaran Monaghan, Peadar Mogan, Jack Keaney, Graham Harron, Ronan McHugh, Daniel Meehan.

The draw for the semi-final has not yet been made.