Confirmed - Three teams will be relegated from Premier Division in 2017

Finn Harps will kick off the 2017 season with a home game against Cork City on Friday, February 24th.

The fixtures for the new Premier Division were released on Thursday afternoon.

And there was also confirmation that three teams will be relegated from the Premier Division at the end of the 2017 campaign to allow for a ten-team top division in 2018.

A statement on the FAI's website reads -

Following a proposal from the Premier Clubs Alliance (PCA), the Board of the Football Association of Ireland has ratified the SSE Airtricity League switching to a 10-team, two division structure from the 2018 season.

The FAI has been in discussions with the PCA, and their legal representative Michael Cush SC, over recent months regarding all aspects of the SSE Airtricity League.

At the end of the 2017 season, the First Division champions will be promoted, while the bottom three teams in the Premier Division will be relegated.

Harps will follow their home game against Cork City with an away match at Bray Wanderers and then a home game against Galway United.

Their first meeting with Derry City will be at Maginn Park, Buncrana on Friday, April 14th.

Click on the link for the full fixture list -

http://www.finnharps.com/fhfc/?page_id=2717