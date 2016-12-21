Talks over new league proposals continue in Dublin

Talks are continuing in Dublin today over proposed changes to the league structures in the Airtricity Premier and First Divisions.

It’s understood a number of clubs have voted in favour of changing to a ten-team Premier Division and ten-team First Division for the 2018 season.

If the changes are implemented, it will mean the Premier Division will drop from 12 clubs to ten after next season. That could mean three clubs would be relegated from the top division next year with one coming up from the First Division.

It’s understood Finn Harps are one of a number of clubs against the controversial proposals.

The fixtures for next season were also due to be released earlier this week, but that was put on hold while the new proposals were being considered.

Meanwhile Harps boss Ollie Horgan has confirmed a number of friendlies which have been arranged prior to the new 2017 campaign.

Harps have provisionally arranged games away from home at Athlone Town (Saturday, January 28th) and Longford Town (Saturday, February 4th). They will play Shelbourne at a neutral venue on Saturday, February 18th while other friendlies, including one against the Inishowen League’s Oscar Traynor team, are also planned.