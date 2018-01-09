Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, January 9th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paddy Harte O.B.E., the Diamond Raphoe

- Teresa Dillon, nee Gallagher, 1 Gortnamona Drive, Foxrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon

- Maureen Brolly (née Harpur) 15 Glebe Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefin

- Barney Doherty, Glenkeogh, Letterkenny

- Kathleen McGrory, Tonbane, Fanad

- Niall Wiseman, Leitir Road, Kilmacrennan formerly of Cork City

- Willie Breslin, Meenaward, Dunfries, Buncrana

- Anna O'Brien, 105 Raymochy, Manorcunningham

- Joey Crossan, Mount Marian, Milford

- Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and Letterkenny, Donegal

-Mary Clarke (née Cannon) Dunshaughlin, County Meath and late of Dungloe

- Agnes (Auntie) Kiernan of Clontarf and formerly of Buncrana, Donegal

- Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town

- Bertie Vance, Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon

- Paddy Loftus, The Redrow, Culdaff

- Rose Keane (née Gillespie), Ballinasloe, Galway and formerly Killybegs

- Michael Desmond, Sessiagh, Dunfanaghy

Paddy Harte O.B.E., the Diamond Raphoe

The death has occurred in Lifford Hospital of former TD Paddy Harte O.B.E., The Diamond, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning 11th January at 11.20am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterward in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Lifford Hospital Patient Comfort Fund & the Renal Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Teresa Dillon, nee Gallagher, 1 Gortnamona Drive, Foxrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Teresa Dillon, nee Gallagher, 1 Gortnamona Drive, Foxrock, Dublin and Ballyshannon at Ferndee Nursing Home, Blackrock, Dublin. Sister of Danny Gallagher, Donegal Town, Vincent Gallagher, Ballyhshannon. Sister of Mary and Kathleen Gallagher, Higginstown, Ballyshannon. Funeral mass in Foxrock Church in Dublin on Wednesday at 10am. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon at approximately 4pm for burial. House private please. Enquiries to McGees Funeral Home, Ballyshannon, 0719851744.

Maureen Brolly (née Harpur) 15 Glebe Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefin

The death has taken place January 8th 2018 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Maureen Brolly (née Harpur) 15 Glebe Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Castlefin. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (January 9th) from 6p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (January 11th) at 9.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Theresa`s Church, Sion Mills at 10a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Barney Doherty, Glenkeogh, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Barney Doherty, Glenkeogh, Letterkenny.

Removal Tuesday, January 9th from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest at 10am going to his daughter Donna Harper’s residence at Blacks Lane, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church Temon at 11am on Wednesday 10th January followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McGrory, Tonbane, Fanad

The sudden death has occurred of Kathleen McGrory, Tonbane, Fanad.

Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday January 10th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary in the family home each night at 9pm.

Niall Wiseman, Leitir Road, Kilmacrennan formerly of Cork City

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Niall Wiseman, Leitir Road, Kilmacrennan, formerly of Cork City.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Monday, January 8th going to The Baptist Church, Port Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral Service at 2pm on Tuesday January 9th with burial afterwards in Gortlee Graveyard.

Willie Breslin, Meenaward, Dumfries, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Breslin, Meenaward, Dumfries, Buncrana.

Funeral from St.Colmcille Oratory, Cleagh, Clonmany on Wednesday morning 10th January at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Colmcille Village Clonmany c/o any family member or McFeely Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Anna O'Brien, 105 Raymochy, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna O’Brien, 105 Raymochy, Manorcunningham.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday 10th January at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill for 11.00am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Surgical 1 Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.



Joey Crossan, Mount Marian, Milford

The sudden death has taken place of Joey Crossan, Mount Marian, Milford.

His remains will repose at his brother Nicholas Crossan’s residence at 43 Glenwood Park, Letterkenny, from 1pm on Tuesday January 9th.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday January 10th at 11am in St. Mary’s church Ramelton with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

House private please. Family and relatives welcome. Family flowers only please.

Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and Letterkenny, Donegal

The death has taken place of Mary Dobson, Stannaway Court, Crumlin, Dublin and formerly of Letterkenny, Donegal.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 13th at 10am in St. Agnes's Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards for burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.

Mary Clarke (née Cannon) Dunshaughlin, County Meath and late of Dungloe

The death has taken place of Mary Clarke (née Cannon) Dunshaughlin, County Meath and late of Dungloe.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening, January 9th from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Patrick and St. Seachnall, Dunshaughlin on Wednesday morning, January 10th for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Agnes (Auntie) Kiernan of Clontarf and formerly of Buncrana, Donegal

The death has occurred of Agnes (Auntie) Kiernan, Clontarf, Dublin and Buncrana. Removal on Wednesday evening 10th January 2018, from her niece’s residence to St. Anthony’s Church, St. Lawrence Road, Clontarf arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Thursday morning after 11.30am Mass to Fingal Cemetery.

Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town

The death occurred at Áras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Mary Clerkin (née Curristan), 5 Drumcliffe, Donegal Town.



Removal from the Nursing Home on Wednesday, January 10th, at 11am to her late residence in Drumcliffe, Donegal Town and reposing there on Wednesday from 2pm until 10pm.

Removal on Thursday morning, January 11th, to arrive at St. Mary Church, Killymard, Donegal Town, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Agatha's Cemetery, Clar, Donegal Town.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, care of Jackie Carron Funeral Directors.

Bertie Vance, Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Bertie Vance, Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon.

Removal from John McGee & Sons Funeral home to St. Anne’s Church on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service. House private please.

All enquires to John McGee on 071 9851744.

Paddy Loftus, The Redrow, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Fahan of Paddy Loftus, The Redrow, Culdaff.

His remains are reposing at the home of his nephew, Hugh and Pauline Loftus, Gortnacool, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 9th at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only or if desired, donations in lieu to Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, care of Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Rose Keane (née Gillespie), Ballinasloe, Galway and formerly Killybegs

The death has occurred of Rose Keane (née Gillespie), Deerpark, Ballinasloe, Galway and formerly Killybegs.

Private removal from Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe l on Tuesday morning to St. Michael's Church, Ballinasloe for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.











