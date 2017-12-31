Deaths in Donegal - New Year's Eve morning, Sunday December 31st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Eamonn Gillespie, Cashel, Glencolmcille

- Bridget Harkin (née Duffy), USA, and formerly of Leenan, Urris, Clonmany

- Bernard McGrath, Glenswilly

- Sally Dervan (nee Mc Dermott), Ballybofey and formerly Cloghan

- Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town

- Fred Wilson, Ramelton

- Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara

- Jack Hannigan, Stranorlar

- Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England.

Eamonn Gillespie, Cashel, Glencolmcille

The deaths has occurred of Eamonn Gillespie, Cashel, Glencolmcille. Peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital. Removal today from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfields, Ardara at 6pm going to his late residence at Cashel, Glencolmcille.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Harkin (née Duffy) formerly of Clonmany

The death has taken place in Chicago, USA of Bridget Harkin (née Duffy), formerly of Leenan, Urris, Clonmany.

Funeral Mass today, Sunday, 31st December, at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonmany.

Bernard Mc Grath, Castlereagh, New Mills, Glenswilly

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard Mc Grath, Castlereagh, New Mills, Glenswilly.

His remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly today, Sunday, December 31st at 2pm with burial in Killpheak cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Sheepheaven Sub Aqua Club Search & Recovery. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Sally Dervan (nee Mc Dermott), Blue Cedars, Ballybofey and formerly Crolack, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally Dervan (nee Mc Dermott), Blue Cedars, Ballybofey and formerly Crolack, Cloghan.

Remains reposing at McCool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Sunday, Dec. 31st, from 6.30pm until removal to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 8pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 1st, at 10am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Flo Brogan (née Mc Kinlay), 259 St Joseph's Ave, Donegal Town



Remains reposing at her later residence. Remains leaving her residence on Wednesday at 1:30 pm to The Church Of Ireland, Donegal Town for Church service at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in The Glebe Cemetery.

Fred Wilson, Tullybeg, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Fred Wilson, Tullybeg, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at the residence of his brother, Jeff and Violet Wilson, the Breen, Ramelton.

Funeral service on Monday, 1st January at 2pm in Ramelton Presbyterian Chruch, with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery.

House private please, family and friends welcome.

Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara

The death has taken place at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Denise Freeburn (nee Achison) Tullymore, Ardara. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Robert, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Sunday afternoon at 2pm with committal afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Jack Hannigan, Stranorlar

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jack Hannigan, Main Street, Stranorlar. Dearly loved father of Noeleen, Antoinette, John and the late Pat, much loved brother of the late Bridie, Jim, Paddy, Maureen and Cathal. Deeply regretted by his daughters, son, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours andfriends.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. No flowers please. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Liam McGirr, Hemel Hempstead, England

The death has occurred of Liam McGirr, in Hemel Hempstead, England. Brother of the late Patsy McGirr, Ballykillone, Donegal Town. Funeral Mass on Friday the 19th of January in Our Lady Queen Of All Creation Church, Hemel Hempstead, England.

