Deaths in Donegal - Sunday, December 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Gallagher (“John the Shop”) Cloughwally, Leitermacaward

- John Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan

- Clare Conaghan nee McCauley of Cruck House, Carrowmore, Gleneely

- Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans

- Michael Bogan, 27, Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Laught, Castlefin

- Charlie Monagle, 5 Brookefield Terrace, Malin Town

- Susan O’Malley nee Coll, Murrin, Fanad

John Gallagher (“John the Shop”) Cloughwally, Leitermacaward

The sudden death has occurred of John Gallagher (“John the Shop”) Cloughwally, Leitermacaward. His remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Funeral mass on Sunday December 17th at 11am at St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

John Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of John Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan. His remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral service on Sunday December 17th at 1pm in Rathmullan Church of Ireland, with committal afterwards in the adjoining church yard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Rathmullan Church of Ireland c/o any family member.

Clare Conaghan nee McCauley of Cruck House, Carrowmore, Gleneely

The death has occurred of Clare Conaghan nee McCauley of Cruck House, Carrowmore, Gleneely.

Funeral from her home on Sunday 17th December at 12.20pm for 1 o’clock funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Foyle Hospice, or MacMillan Cancer Care c/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton.

Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Heron, Dunmore, Carrigans.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence in Dunmore from 1pm today, Sunday 17th December.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Bogan, 27, Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Laught, Castlefin

The sudden death has occurred of Michael Bogan, 27, Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Laught, Castlefin.

Michael’s remains will repose at Lynch’s Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg, today, Sunday 17th December from 2pm to 6pm.

Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday 18th December at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Columba McPaul, Cois Lochla, Dungloe and Maghery

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Columba McPaul, Cois Lochla, Dungloe and Maghery.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn's funeral home. Viewing tomorrow, Sunday December 17th, from 2pm till 6pm. Removal afterwards to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am.

Charlie Monagle, 5 Brookefield Terrace, Malin Town

The death has taken place at his residence of Charlie Monagle, 5 Brookefield Terrace, Malin Town.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Oncology Day Centre, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs

The sudden death has occurred in Dublin of Albert Kyles, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs.

Removal from Dublin on Monday, December 18th, going to his residence at Meentullynagarn, time yet to be arranged.

Removal from there on Wednesday going to the Lakelands Crematorium, County Cavan.

Susan O’Malley nee Coll, Murrin, Fanad

The death has occurred in Birmingham of Susan O’Malley nee Coll, Murrin, Fanad.

Removal from her late residence at Murrin today, Sunday December 17th, at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Massmount at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o McAteer Funeral Directors, or any family member.





If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.