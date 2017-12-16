Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, December 16th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has occurred of Mary White, nee McCafferty, Dunmuckrin, Ballyshannon at Sligo University Hospital. Mass of the Resurrection this morning, Saturday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the oncology unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House Private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

The sudden death has occurred of John Gallagher (“John the Shop”) Cloughwally, Leitermacaward. His remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Viewing today, Saturday December 16th from 5pm, with removal at 7pm going to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe.

Funeral mass on Sunday December 17th at 11am with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan. His remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral service on Sunday December 17th at 1pm in Rathmullan Church of Ireland, with committal afterwards in the adjoining church yard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Rathmullan Church of Ireland c/o any family member.

The death has occurred of Clare Conaghan nee McCauley of Cruck House, Carrowmore, Gleneely.

Funeral from her home on Sunday 17th December at 12.20pm for 1 o’clock funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Foyle Hospice, or MacMillan Cancer Care c/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton,

The death has occurred of Patsy Grant, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there this Saturday morning, December 16th, at 10:30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am. Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dementia Ireland c/o any family member or McFeely’s Funeral Director Clonmany.

Family time from 11pm to 10am .

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Niall Mc Hugh late of Clarkson, Glasgow, and formerly of Dooey , Lettermacward.

Removal this morning from his home at Drung, Quigley's Point this Saturday morning, December 16th at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am .

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.



The death has taken place of Margaret Maguire, the Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Funeral from her late residence this Saturday morning, December 16th, at 10.30am to go to The Church of Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the family plot at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Drumkeen.



Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Patients Comfort Fund, Donegal Hospice c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.



Eircode of wake house. F92 XN9C



The death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhall Nursing Home, Milford of Patrick McFadden formerly of Dooey , Downings.



Funeral from his late residence on Saturday, December 16th going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am . Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



