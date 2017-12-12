Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, December 12th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Leo Mc Ginley, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcar

- Catherine Gallagher, Rockhill, Dunfanaghy

- David 'Dave' Brennan, Ballydevitt, Donegal town

- Maurice O'Donnell (Murray), Mullagduff, Kincasslagh

- Patrick (Paddy) Gillespie, Carrowmanagh, Oughterard, Galway and formerly Glencolmcille

- Gretta Freeburn (Nee Maguire) Rockfield Park, Belleek Co. Fermanagh

- Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

- Anne McDyre, Maas, Glenties

- Maggie Harden, (Maggie Johnny) Middle Dore, Bunbeg

Leo Mc Ginley, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcar

The death has occurred in his 100th year of Leo Mc Ginley, Ballysheedy, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcar, Co. Donegal.

Reposing at his home in Ballysheedy on Tuesday Tuesday December 12th from 4pm until 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday December 12th to St Patrick’s Church, Donoghmore, to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Donoghmore Cemetery.

Catherine Gallagher, Rockhill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Catherine Gallagher, Rockhill, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Tuesday 12th December at 3pm to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy at 4pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Wednesday 13th December at 1pm with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

House Private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

David 'Dave' Brennan, Ballydevitt, Donegal town

The death has taken place of David "Dave" Brennan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town, originally from Claremorris, peacefully at his home.

Remains reposing in the Chapel of rest in Donegal Community Hospital from 1pm on Monday until 6:30pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary's Church Killymard with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maurice O'Donnell (Murray), Mullagduff, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Maurice O’Donnell (Murray), Mullagduff, Kincasslagh.

Funeral mass at St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh ,on Tuesday, December 12th at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcritch Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Gillespie, Carrowmanagh, Oughterard, Galway and formerly Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Gillespie, Carrowmanagh, Oughterard, Galway and formerly of Glencolmcille.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 12th in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Oughterard. Burial afterwards in Kilcummin Cemetery Oughterard.

Gretta Freeburn (Nee Maguire) Rockfield Park, Belleek Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Gretta Freeburn (Nee Maguire) Rockfield Park, Belleek Co. Fermanagh.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary Tuesday morning from 9.00.am until 10.15.am with removal to Saint Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for 11.00.am mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Patricia Page, Ocean View, The Promenade, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefully at Bailey’s Nursing Home, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Remains reposing at her brother Norman’s residence today Tuesday until 6.30pm, with remains going to the Church of Our Lady Star of The Sea for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial proceeding to St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. Further enquiries to Conlon & Breslin.

Anne McDyre, Maas, Glenties

The death has occurred of Anne McDyre, Maas, Glenties, peacefully at her residence. Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from there today, going to St. Conall’s Church, Glenties for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Medical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Patrick Kennedy Funeral Director, Glenties. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Maggie Harden, (Maggie Johnny) Middle Dore, Bunbeg

The death has occurred at her home of Maggie Harden, (Maggie Johnny) Middle Dore, Bunbeg. Her remains are reposing at her late residence, with rosary nightly at 9pm.

Funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Wednesday December 13th at 11am, with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. House private from after the Rosary until 10am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Cancer Flights c/o any family member or Keiran Roarty Funeral Director.

