Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, December 4th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Annie O’Donnell, Curraghamone, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Annie O’Donnell, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter, Bernie, O’ Donnell, Curraghamone,

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, Dec 5th at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn Funeral Home today Monday from 4pm and Rosary at 9pm

Viewing tomorrow Tuesday at 2pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for 7pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium at a later date.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny tomorrow, Tuesday 5th December at 2pm to arrive at her residence at 4pm.

Removal from her residence on Thursday 7th December at 11:30am for funeral mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Lizzy Curran, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Lahey of Lizzy Curran, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at the residence of her sister Nora Dawson, 9 St Colm’s Terrace, Bundoran, from 10am on Tuesday with removal at 6:30pm to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey, c/o John Mulreany Funeral Director or any family member.

