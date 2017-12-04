Deaths in Donegal - Monday, December 4th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Cullen, Upper Carrigart

- Derek Edgar Brook, Drumavish, Crossroads

- Annie O’Donnell, Curraghamone, Ballybofey

- Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe

Mary Cullen, Upper Carrigart

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Cullen, Upper Carrigart.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Suzanne at Upper Carrigart.

Funeral from there on Monday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am .

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time 10pm until 11am.

Derek Edgar Brook, Drumavish, Crossroads

The death has taken place at St Helier’s Hospital London, of Derek Edgar Brook, Park Hill, Carshalton Beeches, Surrey, England.

Beloved husband of Bridie, (nee Patton, formerly Ballinacor, Crossroads,Killygordon ) and much-loved father of Lorraine, Jeremy, Derek, and Andrew.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, seven grandchildren, extended family circle and friends.

Annie O’Donnell, Curraghamone, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Annie O’Donnell, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter, Bernie, O’ Donnell, Curraghamone,

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, Dec 5th at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn Funeral Home today Monday from 4pm and Rosary at 9pm

Viewing tomorrow Tuesday at 2pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for 7pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium at a later date.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.

