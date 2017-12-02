Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, December 2nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Cullen, Upper Carrigart.

- Derek Edgar Brook, Drumavish, Crossroads

- Maude Robinson, Tourlette , Burt

-Teresa Devine, 6 Cúlglas, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford, Donegal

Mary Cullen, Upper Carrigart

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Cullen, Upper Carrigart.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this afternoon, Saturday December 2nd, at 2pm going to her Daughter Suzanne’s residence at Upper Carrigart.

Funeral from there on Monday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time 10pm until 11am

Derek Edgar Brook, Drumavish, Crossroads

The death has taken place at St Helier’s Hospital London,of Derek Edgar Brook, Park Hill, Carshalton Beeches, Surrey, England.

Beloved husband of Bridie, (nee Patton, formerly Ballinacor, Crossroads,Killygordon ) ,and much-loved father of Lorraine, Jeremy, Derek, and Andrew.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, seven grandchildren, extended family circle and friends

Remains reposing at the home of his niece and her husband, Patricia and Austin McGovern, Drumavish, Crossroads, Killygordon, on Sunday from 3 pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday at 1.30 pm for requiem Mass in St.Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Maude Robinson, Tourlette , Burt

The death has taken place at St Eunan's Nursing Home, Woodlands, of Mrs Maude Robinson, formerly of Tourlette , Burt.

Funeral today, Saturday 2nd December, at 10am for service in Burt Presbyterian Church at 11am and burial afterwards in the family plot.

Teresa Devine, 6 Cúlglas, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has occurred of Teresa Devine, 6 Cúlglas, Kilmacrennan Road.

Requiem Mass today, Saturday, 2nd December, at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Milford followed by burial in Milford Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.