Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, December 2nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Mary Cullen, Upper Carrigart.
- Derek Edgar Brook, Drumavish, Crossroads
- Maude Robinson,
-Teresa Devine, 6 Cúlglas, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford, Donegal
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Cullen, Upper Carrigart.
Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this afternoon, Saturday December 2nd, at 2pm going to her Daughter Suzanne’s residence at Upper Carrigart.
Funeral from there on Monday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery
Family time 10pm until 11am
Derek Edgar Brook, Drumavish, Crossroads
The death has taken place at St Helier’s Hospital
Beloved husband of Bridie, (nee Patton, formerly Ballinacor,
Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, seven grandchildren, extended family circle and friends
Remains
Funeral leaving from there on Monday at 1.30 pm for requiem Mass in St.Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at
Interment
Maude Robinson,
The death has taken place at St Eunan's Nursing Home, Woodlands, of
Funeral today, Saturday 2nd December, at
Teresa Devine, 6 Cúlglas, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford
The death has occurred of Teresa Devine, 6 Cúlglas, Kilmacrennan Road.
Requiem Mass today, Saturday, 2nd December, at
