Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, November 25th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Jim Shiels, Drumenon, St Johnston

The death has occurred at his home of Jim Shiels, Drumenon, St Johnston.

Reposing at his home today Saturday, November 25th from 11a.m. Funeral leaving his home on Monday, November 27th at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St. Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m.



Vera Coulter, Drumkeen, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Vera Coulter, late of Drumkeen, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral Leaving on Sunday 26th November at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St.Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Joseph O’Driscoll, 303 Coneyburrow, Lifford

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph O’Driscoll, 303 Coneyburrow, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home this morning Saturday (November 25th) at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Kathleen Smith, Mount Marion, Milford

The death has occurred at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Kathleen Smith, Mount Marion, Milford.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from this morning, Saturday, going to St Peter’s Church, Milford to arrive at 7.15pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.



Maureen Duggan (née Duffy) Brockagh, St Johnston

The death has taken place November 22nd 2017 at her home of Maureen Duggan (née Duffy) Brockagh, St Johnston.

Reposing at her son Gerard`s home, Brockagh, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving her son`s home this Saturday morning (November 25th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Raymond Henry, Drumfin, Inver

The death has occurred of Raymond Henry, Drumfin, Inver, peacefully at his residence,

Remains will be reposing at his late residence. Removal from there today, Saturday at 12.30 going to St. John’s Church Inver for Funeral service at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish cancer society c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member.

A one way system will operate at the wake, Entry at Drimnakillew, Inver and exit on the Ardaghey/Ardara Road.

Maureen Mc Cafferty nee Mc Cusker, Hilltop House, Iona Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Mc Cafferty nee Mc Cusker, Hilltop House, Iona Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Removal this morning, Saturday 25th November at 11.20am to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck Cemetery.



Philip “Foggy” Doherty, 1 Ardravan, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Philip “Foggy” Doherty, 1 Ardravan, Buncrana.

Funeral from there on Sunday November 26th at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.



