Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, evening November 23rd,2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bridget McGinty, Thompson Tunduff, Cloghan

- Annette Canning-McGarrigle, Mulvey House, Strabane, Tyrone/Ballindrait

- Bernadette Cleary née Ferriter, Terenure, Dublin and Dunfanaghy

- Raymond Henry, Drumfin, Inver

- Maureen Mc Cafferty nee Mc Cusker, Hilltop House, Iona Road, Letterkenny

Bridget McGinty, Thompson Tunduff, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place of Bridget McGinty, formerly of Thompson, Tunduff, Cloghan, in her 100th year in Bristol, England.

Bridget will repose at Marley’s Funeral Home, Drumany, Letterkenny, from 4pm on Thursday, November 23rd, until removal at 5pm to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Friday, November 24th, with burial afterwards in the family plot at Kilteevoge Cemetery, Glenfin.

Annette Canning-McGarrigle, Mulvey House, Strabane, Tyrone/Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Annette Canning-McGarrigle, late of Mulvey House, Strabane and formerly of Ballindrait.

Funeral leaving her brother's home on Thursday, November 23rd, at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Bernadette Cleary (née Ferriter), formerly of Terenure, Dublin and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Bernadette Cleary née Ferriter formerly of Terenure, Dublin and Dunfanaghy.

Reposing on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 100 Terenure Road North. The family will be in attendance.

Funeral Service to take place on Friday, November 24th, at 3pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, followed by cremation.

All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Terenure Village on 01 4926925.

Raymond Henry, Drumfin, Inver

The death has occurred of Raymond Henry, Drumfin, Inver, peacefully at his residence,

Remains will be reposing at his late residence today from 3pm. Removal from there on Saturday at 12.30 going to St. John’s Church Inver for Funeral service at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish cancer society c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member. A one way system will operate at the wake, Entry at Drimnakillew, Inver and exit on the Ardaghey/Ardara Road.

Maureen Mc Cafferty nee Mc Cusker, Hilltop House, Iona Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Mc Cafferty nee Mc Cusker, Hilltop House, Iona Road, Letterkenny.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 6pm this Thursday evening 23rd November.

Removal on Saturday 25th November at 11.20am to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.