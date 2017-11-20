DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal, Monday November 20th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Noreen Mc Cormack, Station Road,
- Mary Carr, Stragar, Killybegs
- Anna Margaret Cassidy, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles
Noreen Mc Cormack, Station Road, Porthall, Lifford
The death has taken place of Noreen Mc Cormack, Station Road,
Remains reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.20a.m. for requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at
Interment
Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews and family circle.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital.
Family time please from
Mary Carr, Stragar, Killybegs
The death has occurred of Mary Carr, Stragar, Killybegs.
Remains
Anna Margaret Cassidy, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles
The death has occurred of Anna Margaret Cassidy, Mullinbuoys, Mountcharles.
Funeral service on Monday at 2.30pm with
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.