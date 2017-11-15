Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, November 15th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston

- Dan Curran, Clondavadogg, Churchill

- Dessie Kelly, 4 Heather Drive, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

- Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg

- Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack

- Jim Doherty, Castledawson and Inch Island

- Helen Farrelly née Quinn Greystones, Donegal town

Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Friday, November 17th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital.

c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Dan Curran, Clondavadogg, Churchill

The death has occurred of Dan Curran, Clondavadogg, Churchill.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top on Wednesday evening November 15th at 6pm to arrive at St. Colmcilles’s Church, Glendowan for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday November 16th at 11am followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery.

Dessie Kelly, 4 Heather Drive, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Dessie Kelly, 4 Heather Drive, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o of any family member or Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Directors.

Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at his home Neil McCormick, Middletown, Derrybeg.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Marys Chapel, Derrybeg on Friday morning at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Maghergallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private after the Rosary until 10am

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/ of any family member or Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director.

Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Joe McHugh, Joe Biddy Jack, Glasgow and formerly of Brinalack.

His remains will be removed to St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola, Thursday to arrive approximately 4.45pm to repose overnight

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Enquiries to Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Jim Doherty, Castledawson and Inch Island

The death has occurred of Jim Doherty of Castledawson, Derry and Inch Island. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny Wednesday, November 15th at 3.30pm to the residence of his daughter Tracey Doherty, Ard Baithin, St. Johnston.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Helen Farrelly née Quinn Greystones, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Helen Farrelly née Quinn Greystones, Wicklow and Donegal town. Reposing at Patrick O'Donovan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd., Ormonde Centre Greystones on 16.11.17 from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. with removal on Friday, November 17th to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilquade, Co Wiklow for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired to St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar and Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

