Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, November 15th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston

- Dan Curran, Clondavadogg, Churchill

- Dessie Kelly, 4 Heather Drive, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Philip Lynch, Castletown, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Friday, November 17th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital.

c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Dan Curran, Clondavadogg, Churchill

The death has occurred of Dan Curran, Clondavadogg, Churchill.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top on Wednesday evening November 15th at 6pm to arrive at St. Colmcilles’s Church, Glendowan for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday November 16th at 11am followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery.

Dessie Kelly, 4 Heather Drive, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Dessie Kelly, 4 Heather Drive, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm today Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o of any family member or Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Directors.

