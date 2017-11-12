Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, November 12th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Patricia Gavigan, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place after a short illness at St. James Hospital, Dublin, of Patricia Gavigan, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon. Reposing at her family home on Sunday from 11am to 9pm, remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. All enquiries to Magees Funeral Home on 071 98 517 44.

James Dowds, Rosskey, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of James Dowds, Rooskey, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at his late residence.

Requiem mass in All Saints Church Newtowncunningham at 1 o’clock on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations to medical 4 c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director Churchill and Letterkenny.

Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire and formerly of Ratheey, Laghey

The death has taken place of Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire, England and formerly of Ratheey, Laghey.

Funeral will take place in Burnley on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kathleen Coyle, Lurganboyce, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Kathleen Coyle, Lurganboyce, Rathmullan.

Reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass on Monday, November 13th at 11am in St Catherine’s Church, Aughterlin.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 10am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford, Patients Comfort Fund.

Parking at Aughterlin Chapel and bus will be provided from there from 4pm each evening.

Moyra Doherty Saddler, New Park, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her residence of Moyra Doherty Saddler, New Park Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Sunday 12th November at 2pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 2:30pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Georgia Doherty Fund c/o Kelly Funeral Directors, Carndonagh. Family time please from 10pm until 10am.

Packie Mc Croary, Drumbane, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Packie Mc Croary, Drumbane, Castlefin.

Packie’s remains will repose at his late home from 3pm on Sunday, November 12th.

Funeral from his late home on Tuesday, November 14th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Sean Boyle, Drimbeigh, Mountcharles

The sudden death has taken place of Sean Boyle, Drimbeigh, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at the family home at Drimbeigh, Mountcharles this Sunday, November 12th from 10am until 10pm.

Removal from there on Monday morning, November 13th to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to The Bill W club, c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home Mountcharles or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

John Lindsay, 400 St. Patrick's Terrace, Ballindrait

The death has taken place of John Lindsay, 400 St Patrick's Terrace, Ballindrait.

Reposing at his brother Micky’s home, 411 St Patricks Terrace, Ballindrait this evening, Sunday, November 12th, from 8pm.

Funeral leaving his brother`s home on Monday, November 13th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11pm. to 11am.

Rose Lehane, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Beach Hill Nursing Home, Lisfanon Buncrana of Rose Lehane, Sister of Patricia Lafferty Lecamy, Moville.

Her remains are reposing at the Oratory, St Colmcille’s Village, Cleagh Clonmany. Viewing time Sunday afternoon 12th November from 2pm to 8pm.

Funeral from there on Monday 13th November at 10am going to St Columba’s Church Ballinacrea, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Nuala Smyles née Liddy, Terenure, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Nuala Smyles née Liddy late of Terenure, Dublin and Ballyshannon. Removal from Our Lady’s Hospice on Tuesday morning, November 14th to the Church of St. Pius X, Templeogue arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. House Private.

