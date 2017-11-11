Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, November 11th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Patricia Gavigan, Tornagee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place after a short illness at St. James Hospital, Dublin, of Patricia Gavigan, Tornagee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon. Reposing at her family home on Saturday from 11am to 9pm and on Sunday from 11am to 9pm, remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. All enquiries to Magees Funeral Home on 071 98 517 44

James Dowds, Rosskey, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of James Dowds, Rooskey, Newtowncunningham.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Saturday, November 11th at 3pm going to his late residence.

Requiem mass in All Saints Church Newtowncunningham at 1 o’clock on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations to medical 4 c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director Churchill and Letterkenny.

Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire and formerly of Ratheey, Laghey

The sudden death has taken place of Matt Wild, Burnley, Lancashire, England & formerly of Ratheey, Laghey.

Funeral will take place in Burnley on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kathleen Coyle, Lurganboyce, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Kathleen Coyle, Lurganboyce, Rathmullan.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny Saturday, November 11th at 1pm going to her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Monday 13th November at 11am in St Catherine’s Church, Aughterlin.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford, Patients Comfort Fund.

Parking at Aughterlin Chapel and bus will be provided from there from 4pm each evening.

Moyra Doherty Saddler, New park, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her residence of Moyra Doherty Saddler, New Park Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Sunday 12th November at 2pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 2:30pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Georgia Doherty Fund c/o Kelly Funeral Directors, Carndonagh.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.