Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, November 9th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper/Drumcondra, Dublin

The death has taken place peacefully, in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, of Ann Brogan, Drumenny Upper, Donegal and Drumcondra, Dublin.

In accordance with Ann's, wishes her body has been donated to medical science.

A Memorial Mass in Ann's memory will take place today, Thursday, 9th November, in St. Agatha's Church, Clar at 11am.



Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Solace, Donegal Town.

Very Rev Robert William Devine, Pastor Emeritus

The death has occurred of Very Rev Robert William Devine, Pastor Emeritus formerly of the Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at St.Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Requiem Mass on Thursday Nov 9th at 12 noon, with interment afterwards at St. Mary's Churchyard, Aughabrack, Co. Tyrone.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, Nazareth House Nursing Home, care of G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

John Larkin, 22 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of John Larkin formerly of 22 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon.

Mass of the Resurrection today, Thursday at 1 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Motor Neurone Association of Ireland c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House Private to family on the morning of the funeral, Please.

Patricia McCrea, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Patricia McCrea formerly of Abbeylands, Ballyshannon.

Mass of the Resurrection today, Thursday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon with internment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

John O'Donnell (Mickey Owen), Carnmore Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place in his 100th year at Letterkenny University Hospital of John O’Donnell (Mickey Owen), Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patient Comfort Fund care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Ellen McDermott née McFadden Tullybeg, Churchill and Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Ellen McDermott née McFadden, late of Tullybeg, Churchil and Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair.

Reposing at her family home. Removal on Thursday at 1.30pm for 2:00pm. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan. Burial afterwards in Gartan Cemetery.

Family and close friends only on the morning of the funeral.

Una Gallagher, Drumcliffe, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Una Gallagher, Drumcliffe, Donegal Town.

Remains will leave her residence on Thursday morning at 10:30 for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church Killymard with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House Private today, Thursday morning please.

Bridie McGee, Conglash, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Bridie McGee, Clonglash, Buncrana.

Funeral from her residence on Friday morning November 10th at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philip McCool, Magheramore, Cardonagh

The death has occurred of Philip McCool, Magheramore, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal from his late residence today, Thursday, November 9th at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

