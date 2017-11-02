Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, November 2nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sheila Mc Gettigan, Kilmacrennan/Gleneely

- Bridie Loughrey, Trillick, Buncrana

- James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion and Falcarragh

- Brigid Meehan, The Port, Inver

- Frances Brennan, The Diamond, Dungloe

- Margaret McLauglin, Ballysalla, Culkeeney, Malin

- Nellie Doherty (nee Toland), Coolatee, Lifford

- Gerald Joe Phil Boyle , Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island



Sheila Mc Gettigan, Kilmacrennan and Gleneely

The death has taken place of Sheila Mc Gettigan, Kilconnell, late of Glebe, Kilmacrennan, née Donaghy, formerly of Carrowmore, Gleneely.

Her remains will repose at her home from 6pm on Tuesday October 31st.

Funeral on Thursday 2nd November at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial in adjoining cemetery.

House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Pallative Care, Letterkenny, c/o any family member.

Bridie Loughrey, Trillick, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Bridie Loughrey, late of Trillick, Buncrana.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St Mary’s Cockhill, Buncrana at 11am, with burial in adjoining graveyard.

House private from 10pm to 10am.

James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion and Falcarragh

The death has occurred unexpectedly of retired Sergeant with An Garda Síochána, James Finbar Barrett, Blacklion and Falcarragh.

Remains will repose in St Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion this evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to his daughter Ena’s residence, 2 Meadowfield Manor, Newtowncunningham, where he will repose until 12.45pm Saturday.

Removal to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Dunlewey, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brigid Meehan, The Port, Inver

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Brigid Meehan, The Port, Inver.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence today from 12 noon until 10pm.

Removal from there on Friday morning to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if so desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Mountcharles, or any family member.





Frances Brennan, The Diamond, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Frances Brennan, The Diamond, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 3pm today.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 10am.

Margaret McLauglin, Ballysalla, Culkeeney, Malin

The death has occurred at her residence of Margaret McLauglin, Ballysalla, Culkeeney, Malin.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday at 10.15am to St Patrick’s Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Nellie Doherty (nee Toland), Coolatee, Lifford

The death has occurred in St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Nellie Doherty (nee Toland), Coolatee, Lifford, formerly Termon.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny care of Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe or any family member.

Gerald Joe Phil Boyle , Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at his late residence of Gerald Joe Phil Boyle , Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island.

Funeral mass today, Thursday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery .

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn funeral director.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.